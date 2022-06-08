Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.73

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.73 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.88). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 152.92 ($1.92), with a volume of 39,056 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £127.13 million and a PE ratio of -115.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Gresham Technologies’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

