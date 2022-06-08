Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Hits $6.13 on Exchanges

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00020243 BTC on major exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $23,021.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

