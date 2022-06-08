Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for 4.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Skye Global Management LP owned about 2.74% of Guidewire Software worth $259,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSE GWRE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,940. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

