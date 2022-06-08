Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Guidewire Software updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.