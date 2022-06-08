HackenAI (HAI) Reaches Market Cap of $344,985.28

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

