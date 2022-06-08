Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,802. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $75.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,745 shares of company stock worth $396,692. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.