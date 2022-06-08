Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,195 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.