Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.35

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.35 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34), with a volume of 33,036 shares.

The company has a market cap of £15.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

