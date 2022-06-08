Harvest Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.87 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $29.64 million and $20.87 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $43.73 or 0.00144228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000069 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 696,083 coins and its circulating supply is 677,687 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

