HC Wainwright Lowers SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $95.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 311.26% from the company’s previous close.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

