Head-To-Head Contrast: Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft -10.54% -2.72% -1.66% 5N Plus -1.50% 1.29% 0.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $381.12 million 6.17 -$83.10 million ($0.13) -53.85 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.58 $3.11 million ($0.04) -34.50

5N Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5N Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00 5N Plus 0 2 1 0 2.33

5N Plus has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

5N Plus beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication, and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About 5N Plus (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications. In addition, the company is involved in animal feed additives and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as offers recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial applications.5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

