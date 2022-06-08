Head to Head Contrast: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics -10.80% -6.22% -4.63% PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55%

94.4% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surmodics and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 5.29 $4.24 million ($0.75) -53.00 PetVivo $10,000.00 1,955.00 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -4.88

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. Surmodics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Surmodics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Surmodics and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surmodics currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.91%. PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.00%. Given PetVivo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Surmodics.

Surmodics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The IVD segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

PetVivo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

