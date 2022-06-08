Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.25. 136,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 44,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.