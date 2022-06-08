Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives $18.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,151,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,532,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 419,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

