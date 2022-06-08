HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading 0.6% Higher

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €68.35 ($73.49) and last traded at €67.95 ($73.06). Approximately 20,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.55 ($72.63).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.11.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

