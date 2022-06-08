Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.72 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Hello Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Hello Group stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $986.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Hello Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group (Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.