HempCoin Trading Up 68.5% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $566,384.84 and approximately $79.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,456.55 or 1.00229748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00028914 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001218 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,401,600 coins and its circulating supply is 266,266,450 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

