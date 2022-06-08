Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59.97 ($0.75), with a volume of 81018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.68).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Hercules Site Services’s payout ratio is -0.75%.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.40. The company has a market capitalization of £35.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

