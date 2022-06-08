Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,804,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,378. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

