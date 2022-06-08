Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 6,804,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,231,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,613,000 after acquiring an additional 288,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

