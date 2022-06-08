HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by SEB Equities

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.