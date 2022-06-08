Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will report $229.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.40 million to $232.30 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $172.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $873.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.90 million to $889.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

HOMB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,223. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,749,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,211,000 after acquiring an additional 151,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,014,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

