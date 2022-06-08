Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

