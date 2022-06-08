Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.71. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

