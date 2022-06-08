Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HOV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

