HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

Shares of HPQ traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 361,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,077,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in HP by 29.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.