I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.11

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 920056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright cut their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 938,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after buying an additional 200,094 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 93,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

