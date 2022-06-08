ICHI (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $50.26 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $50.26 million and approximately $421,407.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $10.62 or 0.00035108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00195831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00420706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029865 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,734,012 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

