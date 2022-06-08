Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 197,405 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.35.
IMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $527.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
