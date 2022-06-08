Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 197,405 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.35.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Immatics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $527.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42). Immatics had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.