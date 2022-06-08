Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.23

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $22.91. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 106,377 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 2,250 ($28.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.43) to GBX 1,780 ($22.31) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($28.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.2546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

