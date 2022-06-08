Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00226916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.00400935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029895 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

