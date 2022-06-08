Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Tops $585,704.58 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $585,704.58 and approximately $43,666.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

