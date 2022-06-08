Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.81 Million

Analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will announce $350.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.20 million. Infinera posted sales of $338.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,992.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 33.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Infinera by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,204. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.