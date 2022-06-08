Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Trading Down 2.6%

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IENVF)

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S. A. P. I. de C. V. engages in the development, construction, and operation of energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through three segments: Gas, Storage, and Power. The Gas segment owns, develops, and operates or holds interests in natural gas and ethane pipelines, and compression stations; and transports, distributes, and sells natural gas in the states of Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Durango, Chiapas, San Luis Potosi, Tabasco, Veracruz, and Nuevo Leon.

