Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.50

Shares of Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.50 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 44.70 ($0.56). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.55), with a volume of 425,212 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £97.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In related news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks purchased 137,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £56,248.31 ($70,486.60).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

