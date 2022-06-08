Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Shares Up 1%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

