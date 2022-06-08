Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells C$605,946.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,418.95.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$29.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$24.16 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 33.71.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.57.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

