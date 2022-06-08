Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RBOT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 308,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,497. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

