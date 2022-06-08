Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Insmed in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

INSM stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

