Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,668. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 152.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 6.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.93. 1,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,209. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

