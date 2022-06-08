International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of International Media Acquisition worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,640,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $11,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,383,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,860,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMAQ opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

