International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Down 6.7%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.58.
International Zeolite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)
