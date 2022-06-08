International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Down 6.7%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.58.

International Zeolite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

