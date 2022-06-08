INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of INV Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILNLF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

INV Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILNLF)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. Its principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

