Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.42.

IOVA stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 167,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

