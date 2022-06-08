iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.16. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 133,490 shares.

IQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $85,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after buying an additional 203,820 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after buying an additional 1,745,754 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $4,955,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,222,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.