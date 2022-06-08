iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. 12,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

