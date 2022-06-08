iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

