iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,469,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.38. 23,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,138,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

