iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,413. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

