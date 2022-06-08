iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 162,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.62. 654,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,924,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

